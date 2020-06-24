CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) An emergency ordinance has been unanimously passed by Clemson City Council during a special meeting on Wednesday, June 24.
The ordinance requires every single person within Clemson city limits to wear a face covering or mask in public spaces and other settings where there is risk of exposure. During the meeting, council members also passed an amendment saying parents or guardians were simply responsible for protecting children under age 12; minors 13 and older will need to wear a mask.
This addition to the council's agenda comes just days after city and Clemson University officials announced increased detection of COVID-19 after testing the wastewater coming into the Cochran Road Wastewater Treatment Plant. The meeting began at 6 p.m. with discussion on wastewater testing, showing that more cases of COVID-19 were rising in the background.
According to the ordinance, individuals will be required to wear the face coverings any time they are in contact with other people who are not that person's family or household members. For instance, face coverings should be worn by all customers and employees in restaurants, bars, grocery stores, pharmacies, retail stores and other buildings and venues open and accessible to the public.
There are exceptions, including if one is working in a private office with no clients present, or if members of the public are not in contact with employees. Religious exemptions are also built into the ordinance and were discussed during the meeting.
Public comment from a handful of call-in citizens largely voiced support, with one person expressing opposition.
Any person found to have violated the ordinance will be fined $25. Businesses who do not ensure employees have masks will be fined $100. Habitual offenders will see further action taken by the city. However, enforcement will not happen immediately, and a time of education and public information campaigning will first happen. For example, city police officers will inform people first and, if possible, offer a mask before trying to hand out a fine. Additionally, city council members have secured masks from one source to send out to businesses and are working to get more.
The ordinance will take effect on Thursday, June 25 and last for 60 days. If no further extensions are passed, it will expire after the 60 days are up.
