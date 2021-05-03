CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Clemson City Council voted against lifting the mask mandate order in s meeting tonight.
Councilman John Ducworth motioned to rescind the emergency face mask ordinance and replace it with a resolution encouraging people to follow CDC guidelines.
He went on to say people have been educated and local businesses, churches, and establishments should make their own mask policy decisions.
The Council did voted to change the outdoor mask order to match the newest CDC guidance and extend the indoor mask order until May 18.
MORE NEWS: Pickens County Council votes to establish "Keep Pickens Co. Beautiful" committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.