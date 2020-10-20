CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Tuesday, the Clemson City Council came to a decision for the new Clemson police chief.
After going into executive decision, city council members voted to accept George Campos as the new police chief for the city.
Former police chief Jimmy Dixon unexpectedly retired after decades of service. Interim Chief Jeff Stone has been serving in the role since January.
Stone was thanked for his work serving as interim chief.
