Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson City Police Department is proud to announce the addition of a certified therapy dog to the department.
Ozzy, a one-year-old, miniature AussieDoodle, will be available to comfort the Victim services Department.
Ozzy and his handler Debra Shockley have been training since October 2017 to prepare for certification. Ozzy recently passed extensive testing and observations to become a registered therapy dog through the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.
After attending a conference on serving victims of mass violence and terrorism incidents, Shockley saw the benefits of bringing a therapy dog to Clemson City PD and immediately began researching and training for the process.
Ozzy will accompany Shockley to work most days at the Police Department and will be present at many of the Department’s community events.
Ozzy made his first public appearance in Clemson on Wednesday, September 5 at Clemson’s Picnic in the Park where he was able to interact with residents.
