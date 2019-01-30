CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Bear cubs may look cute in the classic cartoons, like Yogi the Bear and his companion Boo-Boo. However, Clemson city police officers want to remind residents to not feed the bears because they aren't as cute -- nor as tame -- in real life.
A post from the department says a cub was captured on a Nest security camera set up by a neighbor at the Tillman Place apartment complex off of Anderson Highway. While the department takes time to crack a few jokes about a few animated bears, they warn that the cub is no Winnie the Pooh and likely has a more protective adult bear near by.
City police say you can help them keep an eye out for this seemingly wayward ursine by contacting them if you see the critter crawling around. They'll then work to notify SCDNR to help set traps to bring the bear back to the woods.
