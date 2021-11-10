LIBERTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Clemson football coach is being hailed a hero after he sprung into action to help first responders on scene of a deadly crash in Pickens County.
Lt. Elijah Reynolds with the Liberty Fire Department said on November 4, Clemson Quarterback Coach Brandon Streeter did something not many other people do when he passed a crash on Calhoun Memorial Highway.
Officials said a truck ran into the back of a Ford Fiesta causing them to slide down into a steep embankment. Five people were then trapped inside of their cars.
Upon arrival, rescue crews worked quickly to climb up and down the embankment in order to free those involved. Among the crews, Coach Streeter and another passerby were seen towing equipment and asking what else he could do to help.
Lt. Reynolds said they didn't realize it was Streeter until much later. He said Streeter and the other witness' extra set of hands are what helped contribute to saving three of the five lives in the wreck.
"He [Coach Streeter] didn't hesitate for a second. His actions are emblematic of his character, and the connection Clemson has to the community," Lt. Reynolds said.
Sadly, a great grandmother, Gladys Holbrooks, 70, and her great grandson, Cameron Durham, 6, lost their lives
Clemson Football Assitant Director Ross Taylor made a statement on behalf of Coach Streeter:
"In speaking with Coach Streeter, he expressed some reservations about drawing attention to himself for assisting, citing that the actual first responders on scene were the ones deserving of praise. He said he’s happy to provide some background off-camera but would respectfully defer to the Liberty Fire Department and others for anything on-camera to make sure they receive the credit they deserve, especially in light of how tragic the accident was."
