CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney took the first seven minutes of his conference call with reporters on Monday to discuss the national outrage over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, leading by saying, “We have all witnessed a disgusting act of evil.”
Swinney said the entire team and staff are hurting for Floyd’s family and the coach said he was relying on his faith to find a path forward.
Swinney said if there is no challenge, there can be no change.
“We have to all accept the challenge to bring about positive change and growth,” Swinney said.
Swinney said he was praying about the situation and that “God will continue to use our program to raise up great men through the game of football … who will go on to become great leaders and bring about great change.”
