Clemson University on Thursday reported their first confirmed case of coronavirus.
The university said the person self-identified symptoms and has not been in any university buildings since before the symptoms began.
The person is self-quarantining at home and maintaining phone contact with health providers.
Clemson said students will finish the semester via online classes and no programs, events, or activities will be held through May 8.
Stay informed of coronavirus impacts on campus by visiting Clemson.edu/coronavirus.
