CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) In the last year, two former Clemson players have passed away - their deaths seriously impacting not only their family and friends, but their football family.
In a heartfelt tribute to the two former running backs, CJ Fuller and Tyshon Dye, Clemson defensive lineman Xavier Kelly took to Twitter to reveal a powerful image he drew in their memory.
I got emotional when I drew this one💯💪🏾#RIPCJ #RIPTYSHON pic.twitter.com/Sn9RHDv9Aj— xavier kelly (@xavierkelly22) July 10, 2019
Kelly, a Junior, played alongside Dye and Fuller in his first season with the Tigers.
Dye, 25, passed away in a tragic drowning accident on July 5 in Elbert County, Georgia.
Fuller injured his leg in fall of 2018, subsequently suffering a pulmonary thromboembolism - or blood clot - that led to his death.
Kelly is talented both on and off the field at Clemson. He's previously shown off his drawing skills on his social media accounts. One of his most recent creations congratulates his former defensive line teammates in the NFL.
