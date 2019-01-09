CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Some players from the Clemson national championship teams are setting their sights on the NFL.
Three players declared for the NFL draft on Wednesday.
Defensive MVP and cornerback Trayvon Mullen Jr., linebacker Tre Lawrence, and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence made the decision to forgo their senior seasons and declare for the draft.
Each player gave a statement of thanks to the Clemson community, fan base and team before announcing their decisions.
Mullen expressed gratitude to his teammates and put his future in God's hands.
I cannot thank my teammates enough. You boys constantly pushed me to be better in every aspect of life. I will take the relationships I have created with you for the rest of my life. The memories we have are unforgettable and I am thankful to have walked this journey with you. I want Clemson to know that I will always be a part of the Clemson Family. To the secondary, y’all hold it down! To the coaches and support staff, thank y’all for continuing to guide me and push me to be a better leader. I am excited about pursuing my dreams and entering this next stage of life!
Lawrence expressed how thankful he was to Clemson for helping him grow in all aspects of life.
Clemson has been a true blessing for me these past three years. I have accomplished the three things I wanted the most: to grow as a man, to grow spiritually, and to become a better football player. I’m also thankful for all the adversities and storms I went through here at Clemson. It has helped to make me who I am today.
Lamar made sure to thank Coach Venables for believing in him since he was "just a kid from Roswell."
I want to thank Coach Venables for pouring his time and energy into my development. Since my days at Roswell High School, he has been committed to my development as a player, as a student and as a man, and I will always be grateful to him for it. To the Clemson Family, I will never forget Death Valley and the energy you brought to it every week. You are truly the best fans in the world. You helped make my three years here at Clemson special, and I will carry great memories with me for the rest of my life.
With the football season just coming to an end, more Tigers are expected to join the list.
The 2019 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.