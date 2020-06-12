Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning the Clemson Board of Trustees met to discuss the name change of Calhoun Honors College.
The meeting follows nationwide protests calling for the end of racial inequality and a petition with more than 20,000 people asking the school to rename the college.
During the meeting, board members voted to unanimously rename Calhoun Honors College to the Clemson University Honors College.
Board of Trustees Chairman Smyth McKissick said,“Clemson University has a long-celebrated history of tradition and excellence, but we must recognize there are central figures in Clemson’s history whose ideals, beliefs and actions do not represent the university’s core values of respect and diversity. Today’s action by the Board acknowledges that now is the time to move forward together as a more unified Clemson Family in order to make our university stronger today and into the future.”
But the board wasn't content to stop there. In and unexpected vote, the board requested the authority to remove the name of Benjamin Tillman from Tillman Hall, changing the building back to it's original name of Main Building or "Old Main".
The request asks the South Carolina General Assembly make a one-time exception to the state’s Heritage Act during the 2021 legislative session. This exception would give limited authority to the Board to restore Tillman Hall to its original name.
“Our Trustees’ leadership today sends a clear message that Clemson University intends to be a place where all our students, employees and guests feel welcome,” said President Clements. “Our work in this area is far from finished, but we are committed to building on the progress we have made in the areas of diversity and inclusivity as we strive to serve our entire state and the nation.”
