FILE - At left, in a Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Travis Etienne runs out of the backfield to score a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida State, in Clemson, S.C. At right, in a Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Clemson's Trevor Lawrence rushes on a quarterback keeper during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and tailback Travis Etienne love competing on the same side with the top-ranked Tigers. If they keep playing as they have, they may be competing against each other for college football's biggest individual prize, the Heisman Trophy. (AP Photo/Richsard Shiro, File)