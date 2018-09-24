CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The ACC announced Monday that Clemson earned two honors after they dominated Georgia Tech on the road this weekend.
Running back Travis Etienne was honored with his first Running Back of the Week award. This marks his third all-time ACC Player of the Week honor.
Last week in Atlanta, Etienne ran for 122 yards on 11 carries with one rushing touchdown. He also scored on a three-yard touchdown reception.
Etienne became the first Clemson running back to record consecutive 100-yard rushing games since 2016.
Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence was also honored for his performance against GA Tech: Rookie of the Week.
Not only did he earn his first ACC Player of the Week, but it was announced Monday that Lawrence would start against Syracuse this Saturday.
The young quarterback threw for 176 yards, completing 13 of 18 passes. He threw for four touchdowns to four different receivers.
Lawrence's honor is the first by a Clemson QB since Deshaun Watson in 2014.
Clemson hosts Syracuse Saturday September 29 at noon.
