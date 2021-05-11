GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Drivers are not having luck finding gas in The Upstate following the Cyberattack at Colonial Pipeline.
Gas stations are having shortages, price increases, and lines wrapped into the streets.
For example, the V-Go on Roper Mountain Road, in Greenville, had gas around 11 a.m. By 12:30 p.m., they were out of premium gas. Around 3 p.m., they ran out of almost everything—covering pumps with trash bags and turning off their price light.
Greenville V-Go's Director of Operations, Krut Patel, says drivers are over-reacting.
"This is absolutely mind-boggling. We had absolutely no idea this was going to happen," Patel said.
Chuch Winchester, of Greenville, says he had to drive around town to find gas. He had 111 miles left on his tank.
"I went to three different gas stations. A couple of them had lines that were like 20, 30 cars long. And then, one even let me go in and put in my card and everything and wouldn't give us any gas," Winchester said.
Winchester is frustrated with how high prices have gotten. The V-Go got as high as at least $2.99. He says he hasn't seen anything like this since a hurricane hit.
"I have never had to put more than $20 in this Nissan Kicks. And today it was 21.69. And I was down to about a quarter [tank]," Winchester said.
Patel says the craze was inevitable.
"With the pipelines being shut down, the terminals can't get any fuel. And the terminals only have so much stock. And that stock is now depleted. So, no gas station's able to go and re-fuel. The closest fuel to us is in Charleston," said Patel.
Patel and some of his employees help direct traffic to keep things organized before they ran out of gas.
Clemson economics professor Scott Baier says he understands why drivers are panic-buying, but feels it may not be necessary.
"They head about the incident with the pipelines. So, there's a natural sense in which they want to gas up," Baier said.
He says unlike the tissue shortage we had during the pandemic, it's more difficult to stock up on gas, which has resulted in this.
He predicts the shortages won't last long. For now, Baier says to plan ahead.
"Substitute some of the driving that they would do," Baier said, "Spend a day, 'I'm going to work at home, work remotely.'"
Patel believes the frenzy won't last more than seven to ten days.
Winchester just hopes drivers will only get gas if they need it.
"Don't panic if you don't have to. We all need some gas to be able to go places we need to go. Guess we're going to have to stay home for at least a week or so," Winchester said.
Patel is concerned essential workers won't be able to get gas. Firefighters and a police unit weren't able to get gas at V-Go this day.
Gas Buddy has a fuel availability tracker that has been turned on for our state and seven others. However, the company says they have been experiencing some slowdowns.
Colonial Pipeline has not set an official timetable for restoring full service as of yet.
