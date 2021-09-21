PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Clemson Elementary School was selected as a National Blue Ribbon School, according to the School District of Pickens County.
The district says that Clemson Elementary was one of the 325 schools selected nation-wide selected for the honor.
State superintendent of Education Molly Spearman nominated five schools for the award, according to the release.
According to SDPC, the award recognizes safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content.
The district says that Clemson Elementary will officially be recognized at a ceremony in Washington, D.C. in November.
MORE NEWS: District: RD Anderson employees on leave after "alleged professional misconduct"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.