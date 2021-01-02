CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- #2 Clemson fell in the Sugar Bowl to #3 Ohio State by a score of 49-28 as the tigers were eliminated from national championship contention in the College Football Playoff.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 400 yards and two touchdowns and completed 33 passes on 48 attempts. Lawrence also threw an interception and fumbled the ball.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne totaled 32 rushing yards on 10 carries and had a touchdown.
Ohio State quarterback Just Fields put up some major numbers in the game. Fields threw six touchdown passes and completed 22 passes on 28 attempts. Fields also threw an interception.
Ohio State running back Trey Sermon ran for 193 yards and a touchdown on 32 carries.
Of the six appearances Clemson has made in the College Football Playoff, this year marks only the second time they have lost in a semi-final game. The first time it happened was in the 2018 Sugar Bowl when Clemson lost to eventual national champion Alabama.
Ohio State is in the national championship for the first time since the 2014 season when it won the title against Oregon in the inaugural College Football Playoff.
