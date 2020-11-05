CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Athletics announced Thursday it will discontinue the men’s track and field and cross country program at the
end of the 2020-21 athletic season.
Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said the program includes indoor and outdoor track and field and cross country.
Removing the program reduced Clemson’s future varsity sport offerings to 16.
“This difficult decision is a result of an exhaustive examination of our athletics department over the past several months,” said Radakovich in a news release. “After careful analysis, we concluded that discontinuing our men’s track and field program is in the best long-term interest of Clemson Athletics. This decision impacts incredible student-athletes, and we know how hard they work and the effort and pride they take in representing Clemson University.”
Clemson Athletics will honor the scholarships of all impacted student-athletes through their undergraduate years at Clemson at the level of financial aid that they are presently receiving, the university said.
Men’s track and field has been sponsored at Clemson since 1953, claiming 23 combined ACC Team Championships, 16 individual NCAA champions, 22 Olympians and four Olympic Gold Medalists, according to a news release.
Clemson’ will continue to offer women’s track and field and cross country.
