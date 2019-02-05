FLORENCE, SC (FOX Carolina) Officials at Clemson University teamed up with industrial hemp industry associates for a 2019 expo in Florence to discuss a new option for South Carolina farmers- hemp production.
“The good news is, we can grow industrial hemp in South Carolina,” David DeWitt, a Clemson Extension agent said. “Our yields were where they needed to be in 2018 and we’re getting ready for 2019.”
A pilot program in 2017-2018 involved twenty South Carolina farmers receiving permits to grow industrial hemp. The program focused on how to address fungicides, herbicides and pesticides that work with the plant.
The year-long trial found that the main insects farmers encountered included aphids, caterpillars, hemp russet mites, spider mites, stink bugs and thrips. Aphids and spider mites were more of a concern in greenhouses than in fields.
Hemp has various uses, and Clemson Extension economist Nathan Smith says hemp-based sales in the U.S. are projected to reach $1.9 billion by 2022.
Smith and other state economists are now looking into creating enterprise budgets for the crop, since it is so new in the state.
Forty farmers were given a permit to grow hemp in 2019. Several of them are looking to help bring more jobs to their counties and help the local economy.
For more information about the South Carolina Industrial Hemp Program, click here.
