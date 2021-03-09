Developers say the new app will help connect women in other countries with resources, such as food, healthcare, and transportation

CLEMSON, SC (Fox Carolina) - A new app, created by some Clemson University faculty and students, is set to empower societies in some of the world's most challenging environments.
P2PR2P APP

Clemson staff and students collaborated with other international organization to create an app to help victims in troubled areas.
 
It's called Peer-to-Peer Responsibility to Protect, better known as P2PR2P. 
 
The app is designed to help and securely connect non-combatants and civilians in dangerous situations organize their own first response, enabling them to help themselves as much as possible.
 
For example, Clemson computer and electrical engineering professor Richard Brooks, who also is the Chief Technology Officer of the app's company Danaides, says the company collaborated with a women's collective in Southern Chad to help women who need protection from child marriages, sexual violence, conflicts between villages, and terrorist groups.
 
Danaides is a French non-governmental organization.
 
Those victims can use the app to get access to food, medicine, and transportation to name a few. Brooks says they can also seek legal aid.
 
"If there's violence against women or sexual violence, legal people will go and talk to the people. The app will help them gather information. We're also providing tools that secure the information so that it could be used in the court of law," Brooks said.
 
The information will be certified and uploaded.
 
The tool will also be able to vet users to ensure they are trustworthy; similar to how passengers and drivers rate each other on Uber. It can detect bad use within the app as well.
 
Brooks says the app started as a project course with economic and sociology students.
 
The tool was displayed at the Paris Peace Forum, where the secretary general of the United Nations and French president Emmanuel Macron attended.
 
Clemson's group worked with an international team and Lawyers Without Borders to make this possible.
 
P2PR2P was one of five projects awarded funding by a European Union Grant.
 
To learn more about the app, click here.

