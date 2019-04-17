Athens, GA (FOX Carolina) - Late Tuesday night, or early Wednesday morning, the longest game in Clemson baseball program history ended when they finally succumbed to number 4 ranked Georgia.
The game, which lasted 20 innings, ended around 1:30 a.m. after the Georgia Bulldogs' Connor Tate singled to left field, sending Tucker Maxwell to home plate, scoring the winning run sealing Georgia's victory 3-2.
Georgia improved to 30-8 while Clemson fell to 25-12.
The longest game previously in Clemson's history was set in 1988. That game against Fordham at Beehive Field in New Britain, CT lasted 19 innings. In that game the Tigers came out on top 3-2.
Clemson arrived back home around 3:15 a.m.
The Tigers next game will be hosting Duke on Friday, April 19 at 6:00 p.m.
