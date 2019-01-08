CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) When drivers head to tiger town, a 2016 National College Football Championship sign greets them.
The sign will soon get an update because the Clemson Tigers are national champs again. Cheers from students and fans could be heard from California to Clemson.
However, for two friends who are Clemson students the buzz of a needle is the sound of victory too.
"We try to go to all the away games together, every ACC Championship. We went to New Orleans and then Tampa," Lawson Bybee said.
When Clemson won the championship in 2016 Bybee and some other friends got a tattoo of a Clemson paw.
"2016 we made a bet and it was at the beginning of the season it was kind of like a joking bet 'Hey if we win we all got to get Clemson paw tattoos," he said.
His friend Austin Lilly wasn't around, but now he is.
"The bet was if we win the national championship he has to get a Clemson paw tattoo," Bybee said.
The tigers are champs once again, it meant a big win for Lawson, maybe not so much for Austin.
"I was crying," he said as he laughed."I had a good feeling, but you know I was still a little skeptical because it's Alabama you never know what you're going to get with them."
He lost the best so the two friends met at Artistic Ink in Anderson County, not too far from Clemson's campus. Now, Austin is getting his permanent paw on his behind.
"From winning a national championship," he said.
They aren't the only fans though, Jordan Brown, the tattoo artist says the phone won't stop ringing.
"I'll be getting a lot of calls and walk-ins, people wanting Clemson championship tattoos," Brown said.
He's offering a $60 Clemson paw special- standard size.
"They can get it anywhere except above the collar bone," he said.
Now, the tigers have another ring and Lawson and Austin have a new paw pact.
