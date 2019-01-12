CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tigers fans took part in a huge celebration in the streets of Clemson Saturday as the city hosted a parade for the national champion football team.

Joe Gagnon spoke to Clelin Ferrell, Tremayne Anchrum, and Hunter Renfrow before they hit the parade route:

The parade began downtown at the intersection of College Avenue and Keith Street, then proceeded along Highway 93, onto Calhoun Drive, and finally onto Fort Hill Street and into Memorial Stadium.

Players, former players, coaches, administrators, invited guests, the Tiger Band, cheerleaders, Rally Cats, mascots and more took part in the parade.

A celebration followed in Memorial Stadium. The seniors and head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the crowd.

Swinney reflected on his ten years as head coach and called the 2018 team "the best ever" and said his players have set the standard for all the teams to come. Swinney said in addition to going 15-0, the 2018 team had the highest GPA ever and the most graduates of any bowl team.

"These trophies do not define us," Swinney told the crowd and his players. "The culture of our program does."

Swinney said his players "made the decision to be great" and went on to do so without being handed anything on the way.

Swinney said he told the team before each game they would "have to accept the challenge each week with they eye of the tiger and the heart of a champion."

He also spoke to the outgoing seniors, saying "this trophy is not the destination, just a stop on the journey."

Swinney also recited scripture from Colossians and challenged players as they moved through life, "whatever you do, do it with your whole heart."

Swinney concluded by addressing his 2019 time, saying "we've got work to do" and promised "the best is yet to come."

Clemson defeated Alabama 44 - 16 to win the team's third-ever national championship on Jan. 7, 2019.

On Monday, the team will be headed to Washington, DC to meet President Trump at the White House as the victory celebration continues.

