CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Clemson Football's 2022 schedule on Monday night.
Clemson will start off the year against Georgia Tech on September 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Here is a look at the rest of the season.
- Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
- Sept. 10: vs. Furman
- Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech
- Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
- Oct. 1: vs. NC State
- Oct. 8: at Boston College
- Oct. 15: at Florida State
- Oct. 22: vs. Syracuse
- Oct. 29: Open Date
- Nov. 5: at Notre Dame
- Nov. 12: vs. Louisville
- Nov. 19: vs. Miami (Florida)
- Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina
Officials also announced that the team will have their spring game on April 9 at 1:00 p.m.
