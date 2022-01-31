Clemson South Carolina Football

Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) carries next to South Carolina defensive lineman Jabari Ellis (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

 Sean Rayford

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Clemson Football's 2022 schedule on Monday night.

Clemson will start off the year against Georgia Tech on September 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. Here is a look at the rest of the season. 

  • Sept. 5 at Georgia Tech (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
  • Sept. 10: vs. Furman
  • Sept. 17: vs. Louisiana Tech
  • Sept. 24: at Wake Forest
  • Oct. 1: vs. NC State
  • Oct. 8: at Boston College
  • Oct. 15: at Florida State
  • Oct. 22: vs. Syracuse
  • Oct. 29: Open Date
  • Nov. 5: at Notre Dame
  • Nov. 12: vs. Louisville
  • Nov. 19: vs. Miami (Florida)
  • Nov. 26: vs. South Carolina

Officials also announced that the team will have their spring game on April 9 at 1:00 p.m.

