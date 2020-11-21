CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The ACC announced Saturday that Clemson's football match-up against Florida State has been postponed.
The game was originally scheduled for noon on Saturday.
The postponement arose after a conference call during which medical personnel from both teams were not able to agree on moving forward with the game, according to the ACC.
We will update the story as more information comes in.
MORE NEWS: Greenville Co. deputies: Previously missing man found dead, investigation underway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.