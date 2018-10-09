Clemson football team pursued their service initiative through a project specifically created using the players feedback, as part of their annual fall community service event. Players chose to focus on the areas of health and hunger in their community.
Through the Littlejohn Community Center, more than 300 families were invited to participate in the event. Partnership with the Golden Harvest Food Bank allowed the team to assemble and distribute healthy groceries among guests.
In connection with Dabo's All In Team Foundation, St. Francis provided women's health screenings via the mobile mammography bus. The university's own Joseph F. Sullivan center also provided free health screenings. In addition, free haircuts were made available by Clemson's team of hair care stylists to promote the "Look Good, Feel Good" theme of the day.
The Kids Zone was set up for the youth in attendance. Clemson players were able to connect with the families through the fun of tailgate games, football drills, and inflatable games.
The event was organized by P.A.W. Journey, Clemson Football's program to cultivate leadership in their student athletes and exercise personal growth, while pursuing a cause the teammates feel connected to.
