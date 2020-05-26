CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Some of Clemson's student-athletes will be allowed to get back on campus, and back to practicing next month.
Clemson officials say football and men's and women's basketball student-athletes can return back to the area as early as June 1. Though, they will be asked to undergo a period of social and physical distancing. This includes seven days at home prior to return, and seven days from arrival to the Clemson area.
After that, officials say the athletes can then begin pre-participation physicals with Clemson Sports Medicine - including a COVID-19 test, as well as an antibody test.
Prior to entering any facility, student-athletes will complete a daily screening.
The University has created a three-phase plan for their athletic programs to safely return. They say it shall coincide with the plan the school revealed for resuming in-person classes in the fall.
The first phase includes just allowing staff members directly responsible for the health and well-being of student-athletes, as well as those preparing facilities for Phase II.
"We are encouraged to begin the first step in the implementation of our Phase I planning, and appreciate the leadership of our University in helping us prepare for our student-athletes and staff to return in early June," said Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich.
Sports coaches are asked to work remotely for Phase I, which should last no longer than 14 days. They may begin working within facilities in limited numbers and employing recommended protocols with objective-based duties no sooner than Phase II.
"We are confident in our ability to provide a safe environment and have put our energy into that goal. We’re encouraged by the progress and remain vigilant as we begin to welcome a limited number of student-athletes back to our facilities," said Radakovich.
All phases of the plan include guidelines for social distancing, face coverings, enhanced sanitizing, limited groups, modified use of space, etc.
Plans for how to conduct activities within each individual facility are in the works, as well.
The second and third phases of the University's plan will further integrate staff and their athletes, while making adjustments to capacities and group settings. Clemson says they're going to continue to monitor policies and procedures on spacing, contact tracing, testing and other safety measures.
Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
MORE NEWS:
Here's where sports leagues stand on reopening
Nike's new ad with LeBron James wants people to know there's hope
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.