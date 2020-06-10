CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) Clemson Athletics has confirmed that several student-athletes will be holding a peaceful protest this weekend.
Jeff Kallin with Clemson Athletics says the demonstration is student-led, and organizers are very focused on keeping it peaceful.
Members of the Clemson football team will be among the group of student-athletes. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence has already taken to social media to voice his thoughts on the recent protests calling for reform and justice, saying there needs to be a shift in the way of thinking.
There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020
Clemson's Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney has also spoken on the recent events happening throughout the nation. He's praised his team for the steps they've already taken toward creating change within their organization, and thus within the Clemson community.
Details on the event are forthcoming, though it is expected to take place on Saturday, June 13. Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.
RELATED NEWS:
"We're just a football program, but we will do our part to create great change" Clemson's Dabo Swinney on supporting positive change
City of Clemson issues statement of solidarity; wants community to know "they are not alone"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.