CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Four Clemson football players are leading organizers of a peaceful protest demonstration that will take place on campus this Saturday, Clemson Athletics said.
Jeff Kallin with Clemson Athletics says the demonstration is student-led, and organizers are very focused on keeping it peaceful.
Mike Jones Jr., Trevor Lawrence, Cornell Powell, and Darien Rencher held a virtual news conference on Thursday to discuss the demonstration that they are helping lead and organize.
“We want to bring everyone together, not farther apart," said Lawrence, and added that the event is open to the whole community.
Lawrence has already taken to social media to voice his thoughts on the recent protests calling for reform and justice, saying there needs to be a shift in the way of thinking.
There has to be a shift in the way of thinking. Rational must outweigh irrational. Justice must outweigh injustice. Love must outweigh hate.If you put yourself in someone else’s shoes and you don’t like how it feels-that’s when you know things need to change.— Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) May 29, 2020
"Our whole staff and community is behind us and I just feel like it’s something we have to do," added Mike Jones Jr.
Darien Rencher said his family will be joining him at the rally and what it means for him personally to be a leader of the demonstration:
"There are a lot of deep-rooted things here… and South Carolina really does need some change. It touches my heart to see things happening, and we want to do our part to push the ball forward.”
Clemson's Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney has also spoken on the recent events happening throughout the nation. He's praised his team for the steps they've already taken toward creating change within their organization, and thus within the Clemson community.
The event will be from 6-8 p.m. beginning at Bowman Field and concluding with a 2-mile march.
The football team tweeted these details about the event:
Over 2,000 people are expected to attend.
