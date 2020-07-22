CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson Football wants fans to mask up.
The football team tweeted a photo of an orange face mask Wednesday with a Clemson logo.
The Tweet read: “Stop Taking Ls. Mask up!”
Stop taking L's.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 22, 2020
Mask🆙 pic.twitter.com/p4k7yrFNX2
South Carolina health officials are urging everyone to wear a mask when in public places to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Gov. Henry McMaster has not yet allowed spectator sports to resume in South Carolina due to the surge in COVID-19 case numbers. The governor warned that if numbers do not improve, fans may not be allowed at football games in the fall.
