CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson University’s forest ecologist, Don Hagan, said after a recent scouting trip to the Mountains, all signs point to a “brilliant fall color season ahead,” according to a news release from the university. However, Hagan said the weather has been sending mixed signals to the trees in the western Carolinas.
“It’s hot, and it’s been hot for quite some time,” Hagan stated in the news release. “That tends to tell the plants, ‘OK, it’s still the growing season. Might as well hold onto your leaves.’ But at the same time, it’s dry, and that dry weather tends to cause plants to want to drop their leaves a little bit early. By and large, the landscape even at this elevation is still mostly green. However, things are about to start changing. We should be shifting into a more typical fall pattern here in the coming weeks.”
Hagan said the area needs a cold front to bring in cloud cover and rain, followed by several days of cooler, clear weather before the leaves will start changing.
“We haven’t had one of those systems yet, but they should be on the way here in the near future,” the forest ecologist stated, “and when we get those, that’s really going to expedite fall color development.
Another good indicator of great fall colors ahead is that area has not been impacted by hurricanes.
“If we can get through this fall, particularly through about mid-October without any major wind events like a hurricane, I think we’re going be in good shape for a great fall color season.”
Hagan said there is a lot of uncertainty, however, on how long the fall colors will last. It depends on when the first frost of the season arrives.
“Typically, when you get that first frost, your fall color season’s winding down after that and a lot of species are just going to drop their leaves after the first frost,” he stated in the news release. “You typically don’t have a first frost really early in the season. Most years at this elevation it’s going to be later into September at the earliest, probably even later than that. So far, the outlook is for a fairly warm fall, maybe a little bit warmer than we’ve seen in years past, so that could delay the onset of that typical peak that you might get at this elevation.”
Hagan said people hoping for a long period of fall colors should hope for a gradual transition into fall, with mild cold fronts, no freezing temperatures, and no extreme winds.
