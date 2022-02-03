ACC Media Day Basketball

CLEMSON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Clemson University basketball forward Hunter Tyson suffered a broken clavicle during Wednesday's game, according to Clemson University Athletics. 

Tyson received an X-Ray on Thursday, confirming it was broken after the game against Florida State. 

At this time, there is no timetable for his return. 

Clemson Men's Basketball's next game is against Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb 5 at 2 p.m. 

