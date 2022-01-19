Clemson fraternity suspended for hazing allegations 

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at Clemson University has been suspended for four years because of allegations of hazing, according to the university.
The fraternity was formally charged with hazing by the Office of Community and Ethical Standards in April of 2021 and went through the full judicial process, including multiple appeals.
The Code of Conduct was then upheld in December 2021. The first semester they’d be eligible to return is Fall 2025.
The university said they take all conduct matters seriously and is committed to upholding the university’s core values of honesty, integrity and respect.
Anti-hazing education is also vital, according to the university.
