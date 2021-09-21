CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The National administrative office for the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity said officials are investigating an inquiry involving the chapter at Clemson University.
The national administration office shared this statement with us on Tuesday night:
“Kappa Alpha Order expressly prohibits hazing. The chapter leadership requested a temporary suspension pending an investigation into an inquiry received at our national administrative office. Any violations, if substantiated, will be addressed, and members will be held accountable.”
We are working to learn more about the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.