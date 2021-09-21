CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The national administrative office for the Kappa Alpha Order fraternity said officials are investigating an inquiry involving the chapter at Clemson University.
Clemson University released the following statement:
"The University is aware of an alleged incident involving Kappa Alpha fraternity. Any allegation of misbehavior by students is taken seriously, and alleged incidents are investigated by the Office of Community and Ethical Standards (OCES). When violations of the Student Code of Conduct are found to have occurred, sanctions appropriately reflect the degree of those violations. In compliance with the Tucker Hipps Transparency Act, Clemson University publicizes all violations of the Code of Conduct by student organizations."
The national administration office shared this statement with us on Tuesday night:
“Kappa Alpha Order expressly prohibits hazing. The chapter leadership requested a temporary suspension pending an investigation into an inquiry received at our national administrative office. Any violations, if substantiated, will be addressed, and members will be held accountable.”
We are working to learn more about the situation.
