Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning today, Clemson Free Clinic will be distributing masks to those who need them on Wednesday nights from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
The clinic asks that when you arrive you pull into one of the parking spaces labeled for prescription pick-up and remain in your car.
A volunteer will come to you to ask how many masks you need and provide them to you free of charge.
The clinic says if you prefer to walk up, to please stand back from the door and wait on someone to assist you.
If you need to reach they Clemson Free Clinic, you can do so by calling 864-654-8277.
More news: NASCAR driver gets a Trump 2020 face-lift to be unveiled at the Brickyard 400 this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.