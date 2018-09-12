CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson vs. Georgia Southern game on Saturday has been moved up from 3:30 p.m. to noon due to the potential for inclement weather due to Hurricane Florence, the university announced Wednesday.
The university said officials are working with emergency management personnel, the ACC Office, and Georgia Southern officials to prepare for how the storm may alter the game.
Further updates will be distributed by the athletic department and fans are encouraged to check ClemsonTigers.com for the most up-to-date information.
Clemson asks to arrive early, expect delays in gameday traffic and parking
Plans for the ESPN television broadcast of the game are still being determined.
