CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs football teams will meet on Sep. 4, 2021 in a neutral-site contest at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Clemson announced on Tuesday.
The game will be part of a 2021 rivalry series being hosted by the Charlotte Sports Foundation.
The game will be the sixth meeting between Clemson and Georgia over the next 14 seasons. The next meeting will be in 2024.
The two teams haven’t met since 2014.
“Thank you to Georgia and the Charlotte Sports Foundation for helping make this game a reality,” Clemson Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich said in a news release. “Kicking off the 2021 season with this match-up will be a tremendous showcase for both universities and our fans. UGA is a great football program and we know that Charlotte will provide a first-class experience for everyone involved.”
The game against Georgia replaces a previously scheduled contest against Wyoming.
