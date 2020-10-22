CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The first Clemson player to ever win a Super Bowl has passed away this week.
Clemson Athletics announced Thursday that Bill Mathis, a Hall of Famer who played halfback for the Tigers, passed away on Tuesday, October 20. Mathis was 81 years old.
Mathis played for the Tigers from 1957-1959. His exploits during his tenure with Clemson saw inductions into the South Carolina Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Clemson Athletic Hall of Fame in 1979. He was also inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame in 1995 for his high school career as a four-year letterman at Manchester High School in Manchester, Georgia. Mathis was originally from Rocky Mount, N.C.
Mathis helped the Tigers reach a 24-8 record under head coach Frank Howard during his three-season college career, netting the second and third of Clemson's conference-leading 19 all-time ACC championships. Mathis' work helped guide Clemson to a 1958 Sugar Bowl appearance against Louisiana State University and a 1969 Bluebonnet Bowl victory against Texas Christian University.
He also got team MVP honors in 1969, earning a first-team All-ACC selection as well. He tied for Clemson's scoring lead in 1957 and was the ACC’s scoring leader in 1959 with 11 touchdowns and 70 total points as a senior. He was also the Clemson’s punting average leader in 1958. Mathis, who also competed in track during his Clemson tenure, is still responsible for the sixth-longest play in school history, a 99-yard kickoff return against Georgia Tech in 1959.
Before the Common Draft era, Mathis was selected by the Denver Broncos in the 1960 AFL Draft and the San Francisco 49ers in the 1960 NFL Draft. He would go on to play for the New York Titans from 1960-62 prior to the team’s rebranding as the New York Jets, with whom he played from 1963-69. Mathis was a 1961 All-Pro selection and a 1961 and 1963 AFL All-Star selection. In the 1968 season, he rushed three times and caught three passes from Joe Namath for 20 yards in Super Bowl III as the Jets upset the Baltimore Colts, 16-7, becoming the first former Clemson player to earn a Super Bowl ring. He played 137 career games, the 14th-most by a Clemson player all-time, across 10 professional seasons.
