CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Through every take--of every scene--those involved with the Ray Ray McElrathrey story "Safety" say nothing beats being at the epicenter of the real thing.
"Clemson has been a blessing like no other. The whole school has just accepted us with open arms," said actor Jay Reeves.
Reeves plays a 19-year-old Ray McElrathrey in the Disney movie, and says the welcome the cast received in Tiger Town exceeded all expectations.
"Every day here has been something new. You know, when I first got here, I didn't understand the Tiger craze...but after being here for a week it's been crazy," reeves reflected.
Of course, all the crew's hard work culminated in Saturday's halftime shoot; it's something that left everyone involved buzzing.
"Every single actor has come up to me and said they've never experienced anything like it," said producer Mark Ciardi.
"I've done a lot of movies, and I've never experienced anything like this," he added.
"It was the fastest 7 minutes and 30 seconds of my life. Unbelievable. This crowd is insane," said Reeves.
"I've never been on a football field before, so when I went down, it was so crazy. The crowd was perfect," echoed fellow actor Thaddeus Mixon.
Mixon plays Ray's younger brother Fahmaar. He says, it all really hit him running down the hill.
"When I touched the rock, you get this feeling like 'wow i'm a Clemson player,'" Mixon said.
This is also Mixon's first principal role in a film this big, something he says will make this memory extra special.
"It's 85,000 people, so it's like it's all mental, and you really kinda gotta get into the zone. That's what everyone was trying to do. And it was perfect," he said.
"While I'm shooting, you know, I have to be professional, I have to do my job and act. But I caught myself, in a moment; taking it in, and seeing all these fans," said Reeves.
Even Ray McElrathrey himself agrees.
"I broke down. I had to cry. And I couldn't watch it, it was hard to watch, cause so much was going on inside," Ray explained.
"I never imagined being a 'Clemson legend,' and they kept using that term for me, and I'm like 'okay, who are they talking about.'"
After Saturday, Ray's status as that legend--and as an incredible human being--are cemented forever, enshrined in the annals of Tiger greatness for all time.
