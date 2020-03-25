CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney partook is a video conference Wednesday to give an update on team operations while the university is shut down and the ACC has suspended all athletic meetings and practices.
Swinney said he and his entire team is currently healthy. He said the number-one focus was making sure players are safe, healthy, and staying on track academically.
“I really hope everyone is safe. I know this is a time of uncertainty, but also a time where we all have the opportunity to grow and reconnect in other areas of our lives,” the coach said.
He added, “Football will take care of itself. Let’s focus on lifting up the people who need it right now” – people who are out of work and the people with unmet needs in the community.
Swinney said the team and coaches have been meeting remotely and are still hard at work, getting some of their summer worklist items completed.
The coach said everyone on the team is making the best of the situation.
“Our program is filled with the right people to respond the right way in the face of a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge.”
Swinney’s message to fans amid the outbreak: stay safe, stay informed and pray.
Watch the full video conference here.
MORE NEWS - Gov. McMaster asks travelers coming to SC from out of state for 2 or more nights self-quarantine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.