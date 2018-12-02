Dabo

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gestures during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta. This season is shaping up to be one of even greater parity in the ACC. The Tigers still have to play N.C. State, Florida State, Duke, and Boston College in their quest for another berth in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) One day after his Tigers took home their fourth consecutive ACC championship, Dabo Swinney was honored with his own award. 

The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced Sunday that they've awarded Dabo with the Woody Hayes Award. The honor is presented annually to college football's coach of the year. 

He was recently voted the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year after coaching Clemson to an undefeated season. 

The Tigers earned their thirteenth win against the University of Pittsburgh 42-10 in the ACC Championship Game. The team became the first team in conference history to win four consecutive titles. 

Dabo is the second Clemson coach to be honored with the award. Danny Ford received the school's first in 1981 after leading his 12-0 Tigers to a national championship. 

This year's award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, February 9 in Columbus, Ohio. 

