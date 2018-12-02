CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) One day after his Tigers took home their fourth consecutive ACC championship, Dabo Swinney was honored with his own award.
The Touchdown Club of Columbus announced Sunday that they've awarded Dabo with the Woody Hayes Award. The honor is presented annually to college football's coach of the year.
He was recently voted the 2018 ACC Coach of the Year after coaching Clemson to an undefeated season.
The Tigers earned their thirteenth win against the University of Pittsburgh 42-10 in the ACC Championship Game. The team became the first team in conference history to win four consecutive titles.
Dabo is the second Clemson coach to be honored with the award. Danny Ford received the school's first in 1981 after leading his 12-0 Tigers to a national championship.
This year's award will be presented during the 64th Touchdown Club of Columbus Awards on Saturday, February 9 in Columbus, Ohio.
MORE NEWS: AP Top 25: Oklahoma is No. 4, Ohio State 5th, Georgia 6th
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.