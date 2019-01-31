Clemson super bowl tickets.jpg

(Source: Clemson Football on Twitter)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave away tickets to the Super Bowl to an important member of his team: an equipment manager named David Saville.

Swinney presented Saville with two tickets for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday after a team workout.

Clemson Football posted the incredible moment on Twitter:

Swinney said Saville is one of the hardest workers on the team.

ESPN has previously called Saville, who has Down Syndrome, the heart of Clemson football.

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.