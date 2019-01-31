CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave away tickets to the Super Bowl to an important member of his team: an equipment manager named David Saville.
Swinney presented Saville with two tickets for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta this Sunday after a team workout.
Clemson Football posted the incredible moment on Twitter:
MUST-SEE || Coach Swinney surprises our man David Saville with TWO TICKETS TO THE @SUPERBOWL!!! 😄😄😄 #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/Z5EERJLGx6— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) January 31, 2019
Swinney said Saville is one of the hardest workers on the team.
ESPN has previously called Saville, who has Down Syndrome, the heart of Clemson football.
