CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The City of Clemson is throwing a massive watch party tonight to cheer on the Tigers as they face on LSU in the National Championship.
College Avenue between Keith Street and Highway 93 will be closed from 5 p.m. Monday to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday for the event. Two large TV screens will be placed by Judge Keller's Store and the police substation.
Organizers say the event starts at 5 p.m., but alcohol won't be allowed until 7 p.m. That's when the city will relax its open container law and allow drinks outside within the party area.
Officials say drinks must be purchased within the party area and you must be wearing a wristband showing you are at least 21 years old. There will be four stations at the event where you can pick up the bands for free.
The watch party will happen rain or shine, according to the city's press release.
