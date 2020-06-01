CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) -- Clemson will have leading scorer Aamir Simms back for a final season after the junior withdrew his name from consideration for the NBA draft. Simms is a 6-foot-8 forward from Palmyra, Virginia who said in April he would go through the NBA draft process. He did not hire an agent, making him eligible to return to school for his senior year. Simms averaged 13 points a game last season for the Tigers, who finished the pandemic-shortened season at 16-15. Simms helped Clemson defeat three top six teams for the first time in program history
Clemson leading scorer Simms returning for final year
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular
Articles
- Nail-biting video shows brown bear following child on family hike
- Police: 2 people arrested following standoff, stabbing in Asheville; victim in critical condition
- Greenville County Schools discuss possible options for social distancing in the fall
- National Weather Service warns beachgoers of man o' war jellyfish sightings near Myrtle Beach
- WATCH: Security camera video shows earlier moments of George Floyd's arrest
- Police: 3 suspects charged after man found dead in middle of Greenville street
- Crowds clearing after march, rallies to honor George Floyd in downtown Greenville Saturday
- Sheriff: Teen who went missing from Greenwood County found safe in Florida
- Bride-to-be dies in car accident 3 months before wedding, videographer denies refund
- Greenville County deputies say missing 13-year-old, Levi Chouraki, has been found safe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.