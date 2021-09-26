CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has lost starting defensive tackle Bryan Bresee for the season after he tore his ACL in a loss at North Carolina State on Saturday. Tigers coach Dabo Swinney updated Bresee's status Sunday. Bresee is a 6-foot-5, 300-pound sophomore who was the ACC defensive rookie of the season last year. Swinney said starting tailback Will Shipley will miss three-to-four weeks with a leg injury. Shipley is a freshman who took over for NFL first-rounder and ACC career rushing leader Travis Etienne. Swinney said linebacker James Skalski was fine after coming out right before halftime Saturday.
