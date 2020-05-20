CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -Clemson University President Jim Clements said Wednesday during a board meeting that the university is laying out a plan for students to return to campus in the fall.
The university has a three-phase plan to welcome back employees and students that was announced Wednesday.
Some of the additional steps for student safety will include:
- Physical barriers in areas with lot of person-to-person contact
- Space management in terms of classroom capacities, dining hall seating, and residential capacities
- Signage to reinforce social distancing
- Enhanced cleaning
Personal protective equipment will be requires for high-risk employees such as healthcare workers, first responders, and others. Officials are also working on a plan for face coverings for other workers and the most efficient ways to handle temperature scans.
