Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, Clemson University Athletics released a statement saying that the contract of assistant men's basketball coach Steve Smith had not be renewed.
Smith's contract expired on April 30, 2019.
Clemson chose not to renew Smith's contract after he was allegedly caught in a recording by the FBI in July of 2017 during their investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Head Basketball Coach Brad Brownell said, "I support the decision not to renew Steve Smith's contract."
Allegedly, Smith later alluded to Clemson football in the recording.
On Thursday, Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney responded to the comments saying,"Just disappointed, because I know how we run our program, I'm very proud with how we run our program. We've always been a program committed to doing things the right way, and always will be."
Clemson Athletics Director Brad Radakovich said the investigation into Smith's comments is still ongoing and the university hopes to have the situation resolved sooner rather than later.
