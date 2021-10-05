Logging Truck Crash in Clemson

A look at a logging crash that caused delays on Tuesday (October 5, 2021)

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Clemson Police Department said a crash along US-76 caused traffic delays this afternoon.

They announced the road closing via Facebook on Tuesday.

We will update this story as we learn more.

