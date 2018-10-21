CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Multiple injuries are reported following a floor collapse at a Clemson apartment complex early Sunday morning.
Pickens County emergency officials say a floor in the clubhouse of the Woodlands of Clemson Apartments collapsed into the building's basement.
Clemson police chief Jimmy Dixon later released details regarding what happened.
According to Dixon, police received the call around 12:30 a.m. reporting the collapse. Officers on scene found multiple people injured and called in for further assistance from other emergency services.
Police say a private party was being held by a group who had leased the clubhouse. At some point, the first floor collapsed, crashing into the basement of the building.
Dixon says nobody was entrapped, but 30 people were transported to three area hospitals.
As of writing, police do not know if anyone suffered life-threatening injuries. The investigation is also ongoing.
Clemson University Fire coordinated triage and transport of the injured.
Clemson University EMS, Pickens County EMS, and Med Shore Emergency Services transported the injured to the three hospitals.
As of 2:39 a.m., a FOX Carolina crew noted residents appeared to be let back in by police.
Multiple viewers have reached out to FOX Carolina with video of the incident.
Further updates on this story are expected.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.