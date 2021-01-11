CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Clemson Police Department (CPD) investigating after unlawful gathering at a concert in downtown Clemson on January 8.
According to the police department, CPD was made aware of a concert held on Friday night that appeared to be an unlawful gathering. No arrests or citations were made that night.
Police said on Saturday night, CPD issued a notice to all establishments declaring gatherings similar to the concert as a violation of the Governor's emergency orders.
"The Governor has given the authority to law enforcement officials to monitor gatherings of more than three persons on public, semipublic, and private property and if, in the opinion of the law enforcement official, the gathering is such that poses a public health risk, the law enforcement official can lawfully give a dispersal order. Anyone who fails to comply with or impedes this order to disperse can be subject to arrest," said Chief of police Jorge Campos in news release.
Clemson PD said the city of Clemson and Clemson University Police Departments will be utilizing the emergency orders, city ordinances, and CDC recommendations when determining if a gathering is unlawful. Law enforcement officials will issue a dispersal order and allow a reasonable amount of time for the crowd to disperse. Anyone who fails to comply or impedes the officer’s orders is subjected to being charged with a misdemeanor.
